Christina Ricci Files for Divorce From Husband After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage

Christina Ricci is putting an end to her marriage.

E! News can confirm the Hollywood actress filed for divorce from her husband James Heerdegen on Thursday morning before the Fourth of July weekend.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, Christina cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

She is also asking for sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son. The couple has been married for nearly seven years and together since 2011.

Earlier in the month, Christina took to Instagram where she celebrated James on Father's Day weekend. "We love you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen," she wrote online when showcasing all of her son's homemade cards.

Even though James is a Hollywood producer, he appears to live a more private life away from the camera. In fact, the couple's most recent major red carpet appearance was at the 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.