Nick Cordero's Wife Says He'll Likely Need Double Lung Transplant During Coronavirus Recovery

Amanda Kloots can't stop and won't stop fighting for her husband Nick Cordero.
As the Broadway star remains hospitalized in Los Angeles for the third month, Nick's wife is speaking out and sharing an update on his recovery from Coronavirus.
In a new interview on Thursday's CBS This Morning, Amanda revealed what the future may hold.
"In a perfect world—because we are hoping for a perfect world—our ultimate, ultimate goal would be to get him to be a candidate for a double lung transplant," she told Gayle King. "We think that that is most likely the possibility, 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live. That is a long road away."
Amanda continued, "He is doing okay. He's stable. Nick's body is extremely weak, muscles have atrophied so he can't move his body yet. He can still open his eyes. And when he is alert and awake, he'll answer commands by looking up or down, yes-or-no questions. When I'm asking him, he will even try to smile or move. The nurses have said that he answers my questions the best."
According to CBS News, Nick remains critically ill even though he's now COVID-19 negative and no longer in a coma.
The Tony nominee previously had to have his leg amputated due to complications from the virus.
"They told me four times he won't survive, saying he won't survive through the night. But he has. He has," Amanda shared in her latest interview. "I believe, Gayle, that God is the only person that's going to decide when and if my husband goes. So I will never try to play that role. He's fighting, I see it every day. Nick's doctor sees it and as long as he's in there and fighting, I'll continue to fight with him."
Amanda expressed how grateful she is for the support around her. She's currently living with her family and while she tries to remain strong, some days are nothing short of tough.
"I came home the other day really feeling, you know, just kind of exhausted and sad. And I let it out. I screamed and I cried in front of my parents. You have to have those days. You have to break down. That's only natural," she explained. "I am a strong person, but even strong people break and that's okay. You have to break down so that you can build yourself up again."
