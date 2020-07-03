Every Movie Coming to Peaock, NBCU's Streaming Service

The next time you are in the mood for a movie marathon, Peacock has you covered!

In case you hadn't heard, NBC's newest streaming service Peacock is officially taking flight soon with plenty of amazing nostalgic TV shows, movies and original, new series.

The service, which is available to all on July 15, has an amazing line-up of films to enjoy that spans all kinds of genres and eras, guaranteeing that there is something you will love.

Peacock's library will continue to expand over time, with titles like Bridesmaids eventually set to come to the service, but on launch day you can enjoy thrilling flicks like Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds or the 1913 classic monster movie Frankenstein.

There are also action-packed pictures like the first three films in the Bourne franchise, or Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park.

If you are watching with the family, then you are still in luck with titles like Shrek and Kicking and Screaming to laugh along to on launch day.