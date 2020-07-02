The Office's Leslie David Baker Has a Kickstarter for Uncle Stan Series

The Office star Leslie David Baker is on a mission to bring Stanley Hudson back to life on screen. Sort of.

Baker, who played the curmudgeonly Dunder Mifflin salesperson Stanley Hudson for all nine seasons of The Office, launched a Kickstarter campaign for Uncle Stan. He teased the project on Instagram with a video where he sure seems to be in character. At the end of The Office, Stanley retired to Florida, but returned for the premiere of the documentary and Dwight's wedding, as seen in the series finale in 2013.

In a post on Instagram, Baker announced Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement.