Summer 2020's Best Perfumes

Scents and memories are intertwined, so picking out a new perfume as the seasons change is a great way to be transported back to that place and time in the future. This summer, there are some great perfumes both new and classic that we're electing to become your new signature scent.
Below, our recommendations from splurge-y to budget-minded. Whichever you choose will remind you of the special memories you made this summer for years to come.
Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum
Embrace your summer wanderlust with this floral perfume that has notes of freesia, mirabelle and oakmoss.
The Mood: "An eau de parfum that captures the essence of a free-spirited and confident woman and her experiences and encounters."
Byredo Lil Fleur Eau de Parfum
This floral unisex perfume has top notes of saffron, cassis and tangerine.
The Mood: "At its heart is dancing damascena rose—sparkling, crisp and enveloping in its sweetness and light."
Lake & Skye Canyon Rose Eau De Parfum
This desert-inspired rose scent is perfect for hot summer days.
The Mood: "This warm floral combines rose petals, geranium and vanilla for an unexpected, intoxicating take on tradition."
Ouai North Bondi Eau de Parfum
If you love Ouai hair-care, catch this: North Bondi smells just like the Wave Spray.
The Mood: "Ouai's North Bondi eau de parfum is a beautiful floral fragrance containing notes of bergamot, Italian lemon, rose de mai, violet and white musk."
Armani Beauty Ocean di Gioia Eau de Parfum
If you love ocean-inspired scents, you won't want to miss out on this new fragrance with notes of sparkling pear, water jasmine and sandalwood based on Giorgio Armani's Acqua di Gioia. The bottle will look gorgeous on your vanity.
The Mood: "Ocean di Gioia represents the free-spirited woman who is in harmony with herself and nature."
Tom Ford Rose Prick Eau de Parfum
If you're down to splurge, this scent inspired by Tom Ford's private rose garden is a must.
The Mood: "Rose Prick is a wild bouquet of beautiful breeds of roses, including Rose de Mai, Turkish rose and Bulgarian rose."
Sol de Janeiro Sol Cheirosa ’62 Eau de Parfum
If you love the scent of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, go for this fragrance that smells just like it.
The Mood: "Blended with addictive gourmand notes of salted caramel, pistachio, jasmine, and vanilla this boldly delicious fragrance always inspires compliments and curiosity."
Gabrielle Chanel Eau de Parfum
Gabrielle is meant to smell like an "imaginary flower," with notes of jasmine, orange blossom, grasse tuberose and ylang-ylang.
The Mood: "Before creating the House of Chanel, Coco was Gabrielle. A rebel at heart...passionate and free."
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Dew Eau de Parfum
This perfume described as "floriental" is a new take on Viktor & Rolf's cult-classic Flowerbomb fragrance.
The Mood: "The dewy rose accord is complimented with fruity notes of pear and bergamot for a soft floral fragrance that like a second skin, enhances your natural beauty and reveals your inner glow."
Philosophy Pure Grace Summer Moments Eau de Toilette
This summer edition of Philosophy's Pure Grace scent is fruity and floral.
The Mood: "This refreshing scent captures life's sunny moments with warm fig and frozen lemon blended with sage and dewy greens for a soft, distinctive finish."
Pacifica Kindred Spirit Natural Perfume
If you're not in the mood for something fussy, opt for this affordable summer scent that's vegan and cruelty free.
The Mood: "Pacifica's Kindred Spirit Natural Perfume contains notes of crushed, hazy rose dust, myrrh and the scent of piney, lemony palo santo."
KKW Fragrance KKW X KRIS Eau de Parfum
Mother-daughter duo Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner teamed up to create this floral fragrance in a bottle that's unlike any others on your vanity.
The Mood: "The freshness of freesia and the lustrous personality of tagete mingle with a splashy aperol spritz accord providing an effervescent feel to a tender floral heart. Like the power of unconditional love, a timeless, full bodied, white floral bouquet connects with nuances of creamy white gardenia and rich night blooming tuberose capturing the essence of a pure yet magnetic bond."
Ellis Brooklyn SWEET Eau de Parfum
This fresh scent won't overwhelm in hot weather. You'll love the notes of pear and marshmallow.
The Mood: "A simple moment captured in time, SWEET is the joyful essence of living for the present."
Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk
Nothing reminds of summer more than a beach walk, are we right?
The Mood: "The scent of salt air, the perfume of sunscreen, the glow of sunkissed skin…Replica Beach Walk women's fragrance evokes the memory of endless summer days with the radiant perfumes of bergamot, lemon, heliotrope, coconut milk and musk."
Chloé Eau de Parfum
Chloé's original feminine floral fragrance is one we always reach for when summer rolls around, with its light notes of peony, rose, honey and cedarwood.
The Mood: "The scent takes the classic rose and ingeniously translates it into a vibrant perfume, intimate and sensual."