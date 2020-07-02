The Crown Season 5 Casts Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

The Crown has found its final Princess Margaret in Lesley Manville.
For the fifth and final season, Manville will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II's sister from Helena Bonham Carter who took it over from Vanessa Kirby.
I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy," Manville said in a statement released by Netflix.
Manville was nominated for an Oscar for Phantom Thread. Her other credits include Harlots, Another Year and Maleficent.
For The Crown's fifth season, Imelda Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth. Claire Foy originated the role and Olivia Colman took it on for seasons three and four. The Netflix drama from Peter Morgan follows Queen Elizabeth's reign.
The fourth season has not yet aired, but is set to star Colman, Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.
Originally planned for six seasons, Netflix announced The Crown will end with season five. "I'm absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty The Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The Crown into the 21st Century. Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman," Morgan, creator, writer and executive producer, said in a statement. "At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I'm grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."
Season four will also introduce Princess Diana.
"The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success. It's a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world. I fully support Peter Morgan's creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of season five, bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said in a statement.
The Crown season four will likely premiere at the end of 2020.