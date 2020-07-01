JoJo Siwa Reveals How She Copes With "Mean" Insults From Critics

Sticks and stones.

During Tuesday night's Nightly News: Kids Edition, internet sensation JoJo Siwa sat down with journalist Natalie Morales and opened up about the highs and lows of fame. Specifically, the YouTube superstar shared how she copes with the harsh criticism she faces online.

"I've heard everything under the sun about me. I've heard my hairline, I've heard I'm a baby, I've heard I'm a giant toddler, I've heard I'm a brat, I've heard I'm fat," Siwa shared with Morales. "I try to respond with comedy. People will drive by the house actually and shout out very mean things. And I always come up with the funniest comebacks."

Despite her positive responses, Siwa hinted that the criticism does get to her at times.

She added, "I mean, it can be hard. And it hurts, but as a person you want people to be nice and you're never, never, ever going to please everybody."