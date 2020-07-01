The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph Describes “Awful” Few Months Post-Split From Colton Underwood

Related : Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Officially Break Up

Cassie Randolph's breakup from Colton Underwood definitely hasn't been easy.

The 25-year-old opened up about her recent split from the former Bachelor on Instagram, writing that in the two years since she appeared on the 23rd season of the ABC dating series, she's struggled to navigate living in the spotlight while also "trying to cling" to who she is.

"I used to think a platform would give me a voice, but in many ways a platform takes your voice," Cassie said in the caption of a photo of her on the beach. "For someone like me it's been paralyzing. I can overthink everything. It takes really thick skin to navigate constant drama, fake articles, nasty DMs & comments or rumors started by people who feel entitled to your personal life."

She continued, "It takes incredible mental strength to shrug off strangers who regularly criticize your character based on conclusions they drew while watching an edited tv show (I could say so much here). It can feel like an uphill battle. Sometimes I want to just say what I want & forget my sensitive side that strives to do the 'right thing,' be calm & rational, be kind, think of others first etc."