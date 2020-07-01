Versed: The New Affordable Skincare Line Celebs are Loving

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you met Versed? Whether you're a skincare pro or just starting to add this ritual to your self-care practice, prepare to fall in love.
Known as the cleanest drugstore skincare brand, Versed was created by Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz's best friend Katharine Power (and yes, they're fans!) based on a simple mission to make good skin and clean products for all. The result is a line of incredible products made with proven ingredients at skin-changing levels with sustainability in mind. As if that's not enough, each formulation is crafted based on European Union standards, which bans over 1,300+ toxins. And everything is vegan and cruelty free.
Intrigued? Check out some of the brand's celeb-loved products below!
Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan of this lightweight eye gel, which cools on contact and slightly tightens undereyes and lids. And if your peepers are plagued with dark circles, the combination of Vitamin C, ginseng root extract and niacinamide help brighten while coffee seed extract supports circulation and helps flush out the fluid that can contribute to the issue.
Versed Find Clarity Purifying Mask
This acne-clearing mask counts Kourtney Kardashian and Whitney Port as part of its fan base. Made with two types of clay and two types of charcoal to detoxify skin, this potent mask attracts toxins, draws out impurities, removes dead skin cells and zaps excess sebum and oil without drying your skin out in the process.
Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm
Melt away makeup and impurities with this oil-based formula that softens to create a light, gentle milk that rinses easily, and doesn't leave a trace. Not only is it great for double cleansing and moisturizes skin while it works, but it smells amazing thanks to a combination of eucalyptus and clove leaf oil. Katie Maloney-Schwartz is among those who have enjoyed its benefits.
Versed Weekend Glow Brightening Solution
This brightening toner is a fave of Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and works well as a treatment for hyperpigmentation. Its four-acid complex features natural skin-brighteners like kojic and azelaic acid, AHAs, and bearberry extract, in addition to vitamin C. It's gentle, with a pH of 5.3, and you can use it daily without issue.
Versed Photos, Please Brightening Tightening Mask
Hair guru Jen Atkin, and Erin and Sara Foster have experienced the benefits of this fab face mask, designed to pep up your complexion with ingredients like mineral-rich red kaolin clay, which tones and gently exfoliates, and turmeric which helps brighten and even skin tone. Just 10 to 15 minutes will give you brighter, tighter, smoother, softer skin.
Versed Hydration Station Booster with HA
Jen Atkin also uses this magical hydrator featuring two types of hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid. It's a great way to hydrate your skin when summertime heat kicks in, with a weightless formulation that easily sinks into your skin whether you use it alone as a serum or mix it in with your other skincare staples for a dewy finish.
Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen
Erin Foster knows SPF is an important part of skincare, hence why she's embraced this mineral sunscreen offering three-way protection against environmental pollution, electronic pollution, and the sun. It's lightweight, oil free and melts into skin to offer an invisible natural finish without a white cast, relying on non-nano zinc oxide to prevent UVA and UVB rays from penetrating your skin.
Versed Silk Slip Conditioning Lip Oil
If you don't feel like traditional lip balms do the trick for your parched lips, try this lip oil made from a moisturizing blend of jojoba, camellia, sesame and sunflower seed oils, and antioxidant-rich vitamin E. Not only will your lips be soft and hydrated, but it leaves behind a subtle sheen. Ireland Baldwin has been known to swipe some on her pout.
