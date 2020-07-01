Sex and the City Star Jason Lewis Debuts Rugged New Look: See His Transformation!

In addition to Cattrall, Sex and the City also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.
He continued, "Any good writing speaks for something we all experience and they did such a good job of doing that while keeping it funny and entertaining and sensational. But it was always something that was really heartfelt in each episode."
Case in point: Lewis called filming with breast cancer survivors "one of the best experiences" of production.
For those unfamiliar with the show, Cattrall's character fights breast cancer during the final season and gives an inspiring speech about her health battle at a benefit.
"The actors that you saw in her big reveal scene were all cancer survivors themselves, so it was a very meaningful storyline," he added. "Especially, because one of our producers had suffered through it as well."
Even though Lewis is famous for being sans clothes on SATC, he praised the show for not just being about sex.
"They just did that so well! They included in their entertainment something that was a little more decent than just, you know, the sex," Lewis relayed.
In addition to his SATC role, Lewis is known for his work on Midnight, Texas, Charmed, Brothers & Sisters and more.
