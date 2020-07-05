Yes, "Maskne" Is Now a Real Skin Issue: How to Prevent and Treat Face Mask-Related Breakouts

Getty Images

"The less product you wear underneath your mask, the better it is," Lorencin continues. "Of course you should still stick with your regimen of using a serum/moisturizer. Just make sure that it's lighter than usual."

But the most important tips the skin care expert offered were to avoid touching your mask at all and making sure to wash them regularly. Basically, think of them like underwear and wash after every use.

"There is obvious reasons for that, if you're putting your fingers on it, your mask just became that much more dangerous," explains Lorencin. "Second of all, a dirty mask will definitely cause a breakout. If you're wearing a fabric mask make sure you wash it and change it daily (no exceptions). If you did forget to wash it spray your mask with alcohol and leave it out in the sun for 30 minutes."