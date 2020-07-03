Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

The Best After-Sun Lotions for Your Suntan or Sunburn

Shop the best from Korres, Coola, Sun Bum and more.
By Carolin Lehmann 03 Jul, 2020 2:00 PMTags
E-Comm: After-Sun LotionsE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As the weather heats up, we're spending ample time under the sun. Whether you've spent the day catching a tan or a sunburn, after-sun lotions are a great way to nourish and re-hydrate your skin. There's such a wide variety on the market that it can be tough to know which to try next.

So below, the best after-sun lotions you can find on AmazonUlta and more.  

These Top Green Sunscreens Will Have You Covered All Summer Long

Burt's Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother

This top-rated moisturizer uses coconut oil and aloe extract to soothe. You can even use it on your face.

$8
Amazon

Bioderma Photoderm

This after-sun milk ideal for sensitive skin promises to extend your tan. Its ingredients of allantoin and ginkgo biloba soothe feelings of overheating.

$25
Amazon

Sun Bum Cool Down Spray

An after-sun spray is a super quick and easy way to get the relief you need. This one offers hydration through aloe, cucumber extract and vitamin E.

$12
Ulta

Coola Organic Radical Recovery Moisturizing After Sun Body Lotion

Reviewers adore this lotion with lavender oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera and rosemary extract. Its fans say it soothes a burn like none other.

$32
Amazon

Korres Greek Yoghurt Calming and Cooling Gel

There's nothing better than that cooling feeling when you're burnt, and this gel offers it. You can keep it refrigerated for even more relief.

$26
Sephora

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless After Sun Gel Lotion

This product has the summery scent of coconut and papaya, plus lotion and gel ribbons for relief. Reviewers love it for its lightweight feel.

$7
Amazon

Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe

If you want to minimize sunburn peeling, try this rescue balm. You can use it on both your face and body.

$29
Ulta

Maui Babe Essential Oils Hydrating Mist

This fun hydrating mist has the scent of the tropics. You can use it both before and after you enjoy time in the sun.

$27
Ulta

Moroccan Oil After-Sun Milk Soothing Body Lotion

Smell divine after using this lightweight lotion of aloe, argan oil, vitamin E and coconut and passion fruit oils that's fragranced with a unique Monoï scent.

$28
Sephora

Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel

Keep this vitamin E-enriched gel refrigerated for an extra boost. It'll ease the pain of your burn and help prevent peeling.

$10
Ulta

Maui Babe After Browning Lotion Tan Enhancer and Healer

This lotion promises to help keep your tan from fading. Its star ingredients are macadamia nut oil and aloe.

$13
Ulta

Hawaiian Tropic Lime Coolada After Sun Moisturizer

This affordable moisturizer has such a lovely lime scent. Its magic recipe includes shea and cocoa butters, plus aloe vera.

$8
Bed Bath and Beyond

Sea Salt After Sun Lotion

This vegan and all natural aloe and mango butter lotion comes in such pretty packaging to set out on your counter.

$30
Terrain

