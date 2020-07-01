Sia Reveals She Is a Grandmother

Sia has a brand new title: grandma!

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 44-year-old Grammy nominee confirmed she is a grandmother.

"My youngest son just had two babies...I'm a f--king grandma!" she said. "I know, right?...I'm just immediately horrified...No, I'm cool. They call me 'Nana.'"

However, she has a different name in mind. "I'm trying to get them to call me 'Lovey' like Kris Kardashian [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.'" the star revealed.

In May, the performer shared she had adopted two teenage boys in 2019 who are now 19 years old. "They were aging out of the foster care system," she said in a SiriusXM Hits 1 interview. "I love them," she declared.