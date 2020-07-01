Sia Reveals She Is a Grandmother

Sia has a brand new title: grandma!
In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 44-year-old Grammy nominee confirmed she is a grandmother.
"My youngest son just had two babies...I'm a f--king grandma!" she said. "I know, right?...I'm just immediately horrified...No, I'm cool. They call me 'Nana.'"
However, she has a different name in mind. "I'm trying to get them to call me 'Lovey' like Kris Kardashian [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.'" the star revealed.
In May, the performer shared she had adopted two teenage boys in 2019 who are now 19 years old. "They were aging out of the foster care system," she said in a SiriusXM Hits 1 interview. "I love them," she declared.
As for how they were handling quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, "They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other," Sia said at the time. "But, they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."
Elaborating further on it has been going since the adoption, she told iHeartRadio Canada, "It's really been really up and down, but mostly up and they're both doing so much better than when we first got together, so I just feel lucky 'cause I've got resources to help with trauma and all that sort of stuff and both of them have suffered a lot of trauma being in the foster care system, 18 different homes each of them throughout their lives…It's not from the heart, is what they told me—that nobody cared for them from the heart, that it was their job to care for them…It's been really nice to be able to care from the heart for them."