Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Dead at 32

Injury Reserve has confirmed that group member Jordan Groggs, also known as Stepa J. Groggs, passed away at the age of 32. Read their tribute to the artist.
Jordan Groggs, Stepa J. Groggs Matt Jelonek/Wire Image

Jordan Groggs, a member of Arizona hip hop group Injury Reserve, has passed away at the age of 32.

The artist, who performed under the name Stepa J. Groggs, died on Monday, June 29, according to a tribute post on Injury Reserve's social media.

"REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend," the message on the Injury Reserve Twitter account read, adding the dates of his birth and death, "(6/1/1988-6/29/2020)." A cause of death was not shared at the time. Groggs had just turned 32 one month ago.

A GoFundMe has been launched in honor of Groggs, which will support his family and services.

"Groggs's heart has touched everyone he has came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of," a statement on the GoFundMe reads. "Jordan Alexander Groggs is survived by Anna and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari."

"Please keep them in your thoughts," the message concludes.

Groggs formed Injury Reserve back in 2013 with Ritchie With a T, née Nathaniel Ritchie, as well as producer Parker Corey.

According to Pitchfork, Groggs and Ritchie met at a Vans store that Ritchie's mom owned and Groggs worked. In 2015, the trio released their first mixtape, entitled Live from the Dentist Office.

Following Grogg's death, Ritchie took to social media to mourn the loss of his friend.

"REST IN POWER my brother I love you so much," Ritchie wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos.

