Phaedra Parks Says Her Sons "Could Be the Next Hashtag" Amid Powerful Discussion About Racism

In her discussion with Sylvester, Parks said her own parents didn't discuss the situation "as much" with her as they had "overcome some of the obstacles."
"I think because it's such a hard subject to talk about, and a lot of times you don't want to delve back into it because it's so painful, you don't have those conversations about the history of what's happened and race relations in this country," Parks expressed.
Continuing with her point, Parks theorized that this "is why it repeats itself."
She noted, "People don't understand the differences and they don't understand the struggle of what it's like to be, you know, racially profiled. To be in a situation where you're judged based on skin color versus your resume or the content of your character and your qualifications."
Although this topic is "really tough" to discuss, Parks said she's "happy" there's an ongoing conversation.
"It is about time, honey," she concluded. "Time was up and now it's about time."
