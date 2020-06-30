Lilliana Vazquez Talks Intersectionality, #MeToo & More With Kimberlé Crenshaw in Debut Podcast Episode

The beginning of many important conversations.

E! News and Pop of the Morning host Lilliana Vazquez just launched a new podcast called DNA of a MAKER—in which she interviews successful women to find out what they value most about themselves along with how those attributes have shaped their lives—and on the inaugural episode, she spoke to Columbia and UCLA Law School professor Kimberlé Crenshaw about race, privilege and much more.

The co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum, Crenshaw is also a leading authority on Black feminist legal thought and has dedicated her career to initiatives like the #SayHerName campaign and educating others about intersectionality, a term she coined herself.

Vazquez noted that the word is often dismissed as "an insult on straight white men," when "that's not at all what it is."

As Crenshaw explained, intersectionality is "the basic idea that the discrimination that typically is imagined as just a singular problem—namely sex discrimination or race discrimination or discrimination based on sexuality or even immigrant status—is just a one-shot, singular disadvantage, when in fact, discrimination many times can be overlapping and cumulative."