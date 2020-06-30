Katy Perry, BTS and More Join Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist

Katy Perry, BTS, Meghan Trainor, Dua Lipa—they're all on board for Disney Channel's Night of Music for Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist. The musical acts are coming together to honor teachers as part of the ARDYs Heroes for Change Award.
Radio Disney, through DonorsChoose, is supporting teacher projects and helping them bring classroom dreams to life while encouraging children to thrive.
The hour-long special will air on Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Disney Channel. Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along precedes the ARDYs Summer Playlist airing at 8 p.m. on the network.
Additional artists included in the ARDYs are Sofia Carson, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Ally Brooke, Asher Angel, Kaycee Rice, Loren Gray and Keedron Bryant. The hour-long music celebration, which will be hosted by Austin & Ally star Laura Marano, will also include a look back at iconic moments from the first seven years of ARDYs.
Previously announced artists scheduled to appear and perform include Sia, Thriii (the R&B group comprised of sisters China Anne McClain, Sierra McClain and Lauryn McClain), Sabrina Carpenter, Now United, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Kylie Cantrall, Anne-Marie, Brent Rivera, Meg Donnelly, Echosmith, Max & Harvey, Sarah Jeffery, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Sofia Wylie, Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Ell and Blanco Brown.
Like the Disney Family Singalong specials on ABC, Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along will feature Disney stars and special guests performing songs from Disney Channel Original Movies and more. Titles include, but are not limited to, High School Musical 2, Camp Rock 2, ZOMBIES and Descendants 3. Demi Lovato, Coco Jones, Olivia Rodrigo, Jerry Harris of Cheer, Milo Manheim, Ruby Rose, Rose Turner, Meg Donnelly and more are signed on for the singing special.
The singing special kicks off the night on Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. with Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist at 9 p.m., all on Disney Channel.