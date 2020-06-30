Racial JusticeFeel GoodE! Turns 30BET AWARDS

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood Aren't Alone: Celebrity Look-Alikes You Need to See

A fan mistook Reese Witherspoon for Carrie Underwood while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville—and the stars had the best reactions. See more celebrity look-alikes in the gallery.
By Elyse Dupre 30 Jun, 2020 3:03 PMTags
Reese WitherspoonCarrie UnderwoodCelebrities
Related: Carrie Underwood Loves That Reese Witherspoon Mix-Up

Even stars can have celebrity doppelgängers.

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood proved this to be true after a fan mistook the 44-year-old actress for the 37-year-old singer.

The slip-up took place after a social media user, Noha Hamid, spotted the Legally Blonde star while eating at a barbecue place in Nashville.

"I swear, I see this, like, lady with her husband and kid, and I'm like, 'That looks just like a celebrity,'" Hamid said in a TikTok video. "And I'm trying to think who, and I'm like, 'Oh, Carrie Underwood?'" 

Hamid couldn't fully see the celebrity because the A-lister was wearing a "big cowboy hat" and a mask. So, Hamid decided to solve the mystery and approached the celeb.

"I wait until she kind of goes back to her car so I can, like, ask her if it's her—not in front of everyone to blow her cover," Hamid said. "Then she's like, 'Hey! Oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood. But have a great day.'"

photos
Celebrity Look-Alikes

Initially, Hamid thought the star was lying. It wasn't until later that she realized she had been talking to Witherspoon. The Oscar winner seemed to get a kick out of the mistake, too.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" Witherspoon tweeted.

Underwood did, too.

"YOUR day?!?!?!?!" the Grammy winner replied. "That lady just made my whole life!"

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlynn Carter Gets Real About Her "Rough" Breakup From Miley Cyrus

2

Scheana Shay and Boyfriend Are Stronger Than Ever After Miscarriage

3

Ozark Ending With Two-Part Season 4 on Netflix

Underwood and Witherspoon aren't the only stars to be mistaken for one another.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

To see celebrity look-alikes, check out the gallery above.

Trending Stories

1

How Katy Perry "Saved" Her Life After 2017 Breakup From Orlando Bloom

2

Jaden Smith Reacts to Shane Dawson ''Sexualizing'' Willow Smith

3
Exclusive

Behind the Scenes of Rob Kardashian's Wellness in Quarantine

4

#RichKids of Beverly Hills: Where Are They Now?

5

Reese Witherspoon, Carrie Underwood Aren't Alone: Stars Who Look Alike