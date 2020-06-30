Laverne Cox Says "We Have a Long Way to Go" With Black Trans Lives Matter Movement

In the quest for full inclusivity, Laverne Cox says the world is getting there, but there's still "a long way to go."

Appearing remotely on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the star of Orange Is the New Black discussed the attention that is now being paid to Black transgender lives within the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The [Black Trans Lives Matter movement has] been going on for a very long time and I think we've just—people are starting to pay attention and we have a long way to go, right," she told host Kelly Clarkson. "Unfortunately, in the month of June there have been murders of several trans people."

She continued, "It's a movement that's been going on for a long time...We're beginning to understand that when we say Black Lives Matter that has to include all Black lives. Just because I'm transgender doesn't mean that I'm not affected by the same racism that the rest of the world is also affected by."

Cox reiterated, "We're getting there. We have a long way to go in terms of really being fully inclusive of everyone, but that's the country, that's the world."