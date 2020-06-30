Ozark Ending With Two-Part Season 4 on Netflix

It's the end of the line for the Byrde family: Ozark is ending.

Netflix announced the Emmy-winning drama will return for a fourth and final season of 14 episodes, split into two parts. In a release, Netflix said the new season "will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks."

"A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)," series star and executive producer Jason Bateman said in a statement.