JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Almost Broke Up After The Bachelorette

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' journey hasn't always been rosy.
In fact, the couple—who met and got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2016—has admitted that they nearly called it quits after appearing on the reality dating series. While on Monday night's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, the stars, who are still together and going strong, reflected on the highs and lows of their relationship.
"Our first year after the show was very difficult," JoJo, 29, shared. "We went through a lot of different struggles."
The real estate developer added, "There was a point in that first year where it was like, 'Woah, can we even do this?'"
Jordan, 31, went on to explain, "We sat down together and we were like, 'We love each other, but is that enough right now?' It was a fork in the road and we chose to stay together and we're better for it, but it was not easy."
The sports commentator, who is the brother of Aaron Rodgers, went on to add, "The love I have for you now that we've been through all of that is only going to get more with kids, marriage and everything that comes with that."
JoJo and Jordan were set to tie the knot earlier this month but had to postpone due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony has since been pushed back to 2021.
"6.13.20 ... Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!" JoJo wrote on Instagram. "As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don't get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. 2021, we 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘺𝘺𝘺𝘺𝘺 can't wait for you."
Since their wedding plans had to be put on hold, Bachelor host Chris Harrison surprised the couple with a special treat on Monday night. Watch the video above to see the surprise!