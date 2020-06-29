Get Life Advice From Nick Cannon, Todd Chrisley, Nene Leakes & More on E!'s Celebrity Call Center

A brand new show is coming to E!, and the title—Celebrity Call Center—basically says it all!

Executive produced by Nick Cannon, the series will give ordinary people an extraordinary opportunity to receive advice from their favorite celebrities on fun, lighthearted and relatable topics. These will of course include family, friends, relationships and work, but also the more outrageous.

Take Todd Chrisley's caller, for example!

In this first look at the show, Todd gets a question from someone who says they have "a few" cats.

"How many cats is a few?" Todd asks the caller, who answers eight or nine. "Then honey, you living in Grey Gardens!"

The clip features plenty more interesting situations, from Alyssa Milano advising someone on the right time to have a baby to Dorinda Medley commanding her caller "stop that bologna!"

In addition to these stars, expect for Celebrity Call Center to feature Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Mikey Day, Vivica A. Fox, Nene Leakes, Loni Love, Kelly Osbourne, Shangela and more.