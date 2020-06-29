Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Share Their "Biggest Issues" in Their Relationship

Related : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Aren't Rushing to the Altar

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are opening up.

The Bachelorette stars sat down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin for Monday's episode of Whine Down and talked about their relationship, including what they consider to be their "biggest issues."

"I like things a certain way and I feel like, even with dogs, I have this motherly instinct and I feel like sometimes Jason can't do things right, where I'm like, ‘How do you not know to do that?'" she shared. "I feel like that's gonna be when we have kids, that I'm going to need to be aware of how hard I am on you because I'm gonna think, like, I have motherly instincts and I know what to do and I'm gonna worry about how you're gonna do it."

Chiming in, Tartick added, "Kaitlyn's like instinct, I'm by the book. You can't say something and then do the other. And also, you can't just come up with these hypotheses of what makes sense to you when, literally, you can do research that everything in the world tells you that's not the truth."