Adele and Skepta Get Flirty on Instagram Amid Romance Rumors

Adele and Skepta appear to be getting flirty.

Over the weekend, the musicians, who have been at the center of romance rumors since October 2019, exchanged some flirty messages over Instagram, further fueling speculation that they might be an item.

Taking to social media to watch her 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival performance broadcast on BBC, Adele shared a picture of herself donning the same gown that she wore on the Pyramid stage four years ago. After posting the snapshot, Skepta left a cryptic comment for the Grammy winner.

"Finally got your Instagram password lol," the rapper wrote. For her part, Adele replied with a winking emoji and a red heart emoji, sending fans into a tizzy. One fan replied, "I'm here for it," while another responded to Skepta saying, "Did you take the pic?" Connecting the dots, another chimed in, writing, "Wait a damn minute!"