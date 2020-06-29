Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and More Stars Launch Juneteenth Pledge

Pharrell Williams is continuing to work towards making Juneteenth a nationwide paid holiday.

The 47-year-old artist is partnering with Ellen DeGeneres, Kenya Barris, Van Jones, Global Citizen and Teneo to launch the Juneteenth pledge.

The initiative calls on the private sector to help make Juneteenth a paid holiday in the United States. Business leaders are encouraged to sign the pledge and to support employees' abilities to "learn, reflect and encourage continuous self-development and respect for all cultures," a press release reads. The release also states that international offices are asked to identify a day "to recognize the emancipation of enslaved people in their countries."

According to the press release, adidas, Airbnb, Amblin Partners, Greensill, HP, Participant, the J.M. Smucker Company, Starbucks, and Under Armour all agreed to the pledge in a call last week.

"I love America for its progression, but I'm really in love with the untapped potential of this country," Williams said in statement via the press release. "It was incredible to have powerful minds come together and really listen and be open to celebrating Juneteenth as a paid holiday. These companies influence which way the wind blows, they influence the economy and this was a very meaningful step in the right direction."