Sweeten Your Summer With Health-Ade's New Booch Pop—and New Booch Flavors

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Has regular booch gotten boring? If so, Health-Ade is here to change the game with new flavors... and a whole new formulation!
First up, they've enhanced their tasty line of bubbly probiotic tea with two new flavors for summer: Watermelon and Mint Limeade, both of which are as refreshing and delicious as you'd expect. And as of today, they've expanded their product line to include Health-Ade Booch Pop! They say it's "soda redefined," made with the brand's signature kombucha and blends of prebiotics and minerals. It's shelf-stable, so you can take it anywhere. And like their regular line of kombucha, it's low in sugar, certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, and made with real ingredients.
Ready to give 'em a try? Shop Health-Ade's Booch Pop and new kombucha flavors below!
Health-Ade Pom-Berry Booch Pop
The "Pom" of this Pom-Berry blend is, of course, pomegranate juice, but the "Berry" is a unique blend of elderberry and cranberry, giving this fizzy lifting drink the perfect balance of sweet and tart.
Health-Ade Watermelon Kombucha
Organic pressed watermelon juice is the star of this show, so much so that you might question if you're actually drinking kombucha. But then that fizz jumps in and gives the melon a kick. It's refreshing all on its own or over ice, but if you really want to get fancy, use it as a base for a summery cocktail or mocktail.
Health-Ade Ginger Fizz Booch Pop
With just the right amount of sweetness to offset the bite of ginger, this fizzy flavor is fab all on its own as a refreshing summer libation. Serve it over ice with a twist of lemon.
Health-Ade Mint Limeade Kombucha
Mix together your standard kombucha with a little cold-pressed organic lime juice, a little cold-pressed organic grape juice, some organic vanilla powder and organic spearmint extract, and you'll get a new refreshing summertime sip that'll help keep your gut healthy. This one also works great as a mocktail/cocktail base!
Health-Ade Lemon + Lime Booch Pop
The tarty blend of lemon and lime make this flavor an elevated take on the lemon lime sodas you drank as a kid. Full of flavor without being overpowering, it's delightful on its own or as a mixer.
