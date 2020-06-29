Kylie Jenner Says She’s "Cutting Off These Quarantine Pounds" as She Poses in a Bikini

Related : Kylie Jenner: Through the Ages

Kylie Jenner is setting some fitness goals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she wants to lose her "quarantine pounds" with a steamy video.

"ok cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow," she captioned the post, which was a throwback snap from January of this year and features Jenner sporting a bikini.

In the past, the 22-year-old has teamed up with her famous sisters to join their workouts. After welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in 2018, a source close to Jenner told E! News that she likes to do a "lot of HIIT (high intensity interval) training and needs to be constantly switching up the moves" and that working out with her sisters turns breaking a sweat into a "really fun family event in the mornings."

"She loves working out with her sisters and they motivate her a lot," the insider said at the time. But, according to the source, Jenner isn't the biggest fan of working out in general.