Rob Kardashian is ''Back Baby'': See How He Celebrated Khloe Kardashian's Birthday

Rob Kardashian is back and better than ever.
The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday, June 27, to wish his big sister Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday. Sharing a childhood photo of the two, Rob wrote, "Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo ! I LOVE YOU best friend [blue hearts] TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke)."
But the photos he shared on Instagram on Sunday, June 28, are what had fans' jaws on the floor.
The notoriously private star shared rare candid photos of himself with sisters Khloe, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. He also shared a photo of himself with Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Tristan's friend Savas Oguz.
In the picture of Rob with the birthday girl and sisters Kylie and Kendall, the father of one was all smiles and looked happier than ever. He captioned the photo, "Baby welcome to the party."
For Khloe's larger-than-life birthday bash, Rob kept it casual and rocked an all-black sweat suit with a classic baseball cap.
Rob was also smiling from ear to ear in the photo he shared of himself and older sister Kourtney.
"Sweet 16, woo" he captioned the sweet photo of the two.
In another photo, Rob can be seen deep in conversation with Scott by a pink inflatable slide, which featured a life-size display of Khloe's head.
"Appreciate it," Rob captioned the Instagram photo.
To see how Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday, check out our gallery here!
As fans may recall, it's been some time since we've seen Rob.
In November 2019, Rob made a rare public appearance to attend his sister Kendall's Halloween birthday party in West Hollywood, Calif. It was the first photo he had shared of himself in more than year.
However, earlier this week, Rob shared a rare photo of his adorable daughter Dream Kardashian. It looks like Rob is in the mood to share more and more snippets of his private life.
Earlier this year, a source shared with E! News that the KUWTK star was "considering going away to a live-in facility where he can be 100 percent focused on losing weight."
"His family has encouraged him and he feels like it might be just what he needs," the source added. "He really wants 2020 to be his best year and to finally get healthy."
"His biggest motivator is Dream and he wants to do it for her," the source continued. "He needs an extra push and this could be the way to do it. At home, there are distractions and it's easy to fall off course with his eating and working out. He feels like at a live-in facility, he could get the big jump start that he needs."