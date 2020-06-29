WELCOME!

Lizzo Reminds Us We're All Winners During 2020 BET Awards Acceptance Speech

While accepting her award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2020 BET Awards, Lizzo reminded viewers that "as long as you're winning in life, that's the only trophy you need."
Lizzo doesn't need a trophy to still feel good as hell.

At the virtual 2020 BET Awards, the superstar singer nabbed the trophy for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, beating out BeyoncéH.E.R., Jhene AikoKehlani and Summer Walker. And her at-home acceptance speech deserves an accolade of its own.

"Thank you so much BET and thank you to all the wonderfully talented, beautiful Black women that I share this category with," she began. "Beyoncé, thank you for everything that you've done for Black culture. I have to say that three years ago, I sat in the audience at the BET Awards and I didn't win anything. But I still went home and felt like a winner."

Come the 2019 award show, she performed a jaw-dropping medley of her hits "Good As Hell" and "Truth Hurts" on the main stage. And though she was nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, she still went home empty handed. Or at least, that's what some viewers may have thought at the time. 

"I didn't win anything and still felt like a winner," the Grammy winner admitted. "This year, I have the honor of winning this prestigious award, but I will always feel like a winner because as long as you're winning in life, that's the only trophy you need."

And she wants you to always remember that. "We're all winners, ladies, and let's keep bigging up the culture," she added, "'Cause that's what this has been about and will always be about."

Check out the full list of winners here.

