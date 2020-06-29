Jennifer Hudson Channels Aretha Franklin at the BET Awards & in All-New Respect Teaser

This performance of "Young, Gifted and Black" came mere moments before an all-new teaser trailer dropped for Respect. Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect follows Franklin (played by Hudson)'s life from her childhood days to her international fame.

The first trailer for the film dropped in December 2019, one year prior to the bio-pic's actual release date. "Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul," Hudson tweeted at the time.

In addition to Hudson, Respect stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner and Mary J. Blige.