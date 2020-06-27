Bachelor Alum Britt Nilsson Gives Birth to Her First Child

It's a party of three!

Former Bachelor star Britt Nilsson shared the heartwarming and special news that she gave birth her baby girl, Noa Ellis Joy. She and her husband, Jeremy Byrne, welcomed their little bundle of joy earlier this week. This is the couple's first child together.

"Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long," Britt's Instagram post began, alongside a photo of her newborn.

Additionally, The Bachelor alum explained the meaning behind her little one's name.

"NOA is a Hebrew girls' name that means 'movement' or 'motion.' In Japanese it means 'my love' or 'from love.' In Hawaiian it means 'freedom' or 'sea of freedom.' In Arabic it means 'higher' or 'genius,'" Britt shared. "To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth."

She added, "... So basically we love it for all the reasons!"