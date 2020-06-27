WELCOME!

#RichKids of Beverly Hills: Where Are They Now?

See where the stars of #RichKids of Beverly Hills are now 4 years after the series wrapped up on E!
Dorothy Wang

Then: Dorothy Wang, daughter of Chinese real estate billionaire Roger Wang, was the de facto Queen Bee of the #RichKids of Beverly Hills squad. Wang was discovered by producers thanks to then 26-year-old's "funemployed" and "fabuluxe" life on social media.

During her time on #RichKids, Wang maintained an impressive Birkin collection, dabbled with idea of pursuing a career in real estate and experienced some romantic highs and lows. She also provided a plethora of one-liners and quippy remarks.

Now: Following her time on #RichKids, Wang pursued a variety of entrepreneurial projects, including a jewelry line, a champagne brand and more. Most recently, Wang launched a travel guide platform on her official website.

She continued her TV career as a season 2 star of E!'s Famously Single, a fashion correspondent for The Steve Harvey Show and a co-host for Facebook Watch's Fetch Me A Date.

Getty Images/E!
Morgan Stewart

Then: Thanks to her close friendship with Wang, Morgan Stewart found herself cast on #RichKids of Beverly Hills. At the time, Stewart, a native of the 90210 zip code, was best known for her blog, titled BoobsAndLoubs.com. According to the site, BoobsAndLoubs.com was "for the girl creating her own future" and "for the boy who digs boobs."

Outspoken and hilarious, Stewart wasn't afraid to share her opinion, even if that meant causing a few skirmishes.

Now: Although Stewart once said she's "not Anne Sawyer" on #RichKids—she meant famed broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer—the E! personality has definitely found success in the entertainment journalism field. When #RichKids ended in 2016, Stewart found a home once more at the E! network by becoming a co-host for Daily Pop and Nightly Pop. She also serves as the host for E!'s digital series, Necessary Realness.

In addition to her work on E!, Stewart serves as the Creative Director for Morgan Stewart Sport.

Getty Images
EJ Johnson

Then: Despite starting off his #RichKids of Beverly Hills career in a recurring role, EJ Johnson quickly became a fan favorite and a main cast member by season 2. Born Earvin Johnson III to parents NBA legend Magic Johnson and Earlitha "Cookie" Kelly, the Beverly Hills native rose to socialite status at an early age.

During his time on #RichKids, viewers saw EJ become a leader in the LGBTQ+ community, embark on an impressive weight loss journey and more.

Now: Following his time on #RichKids, EJ landed a spin-off show, titled EJNYC. While the New York City-based series only lasted one season, it was historic in nature. Specifically, EJNYC was one of the first docu-series to have a young LGBTQ+ person of color as its lead.

Not only has EJ grown his platform, but he's used his voice for charitable causes. In 2019, he was honored with the Upstander Award by the HRC Foundation amid his partnership with the True Colors Fund, an organization fighting homelessness among the LGBTQ+ youth.

Getty Images/Twitter
Jonny Drubel

Then: Unlike his co-stars, Jonny Drubel was not a native to Beverly Hills. Raised in a small New Hampshire town, Drubel chose to relocate to Los Angeles on famed vocal coach Seth Riggs' advice. As he began studying with Riggs, Drubel was encouraged to write music. Per his bio, the songs he's written have been featured on MTV, CBS and VH1.

During #RichKids of Beverly Hills' four season run, Drubel mitigated many a fight within the friend group, spoke out about gay rights and popped several bottles of champagne.

Now: Following his time on #RichKids, Drubel began his career as a travel agent. According to posts on Instagram, the reality TV star turned travel expert has worked for Protravel International and launched The TravelWell Group for high-end travelers.

Getty Images/Shutterstock
Brendan Fitzpatrick

Then: In season one, Fitzpatrick was the only one of the #RichKids gang that was working a full-time job. Prior to his role on the E! docu-series, Fitzpatrick got into the luxury real estate game right out of high school. Thus, throughout #RichKids' four seasons, Fitzpatrick was often the go-to guy for private plane hook-ups, career advice and more. 

As was documented on the show, Fitzpatrick took his career very seriously, he even went ballistic when co-star Bianca Espada bad-mouthed his business.

Now: After a successful stint at Mauricio Umansky's The Agency, Fitzpatrick left to start his own business, the Brendan Fitzpatrick Group. Fitzpatrick may no longer be a #RichKid, but he's certainly a well-off man. According to his Instagram, he's enjoyed trips to England, Hawaii, Italy, Mexico and more.

Getty Images
Roxy Sowlaty

Then: Sowlaty shocked her #RichKids of Beverly Hills castmates when she famously got cut off from her parents. In order to make her own fortune, the Persian-American star launched her freelance interior design business. Luckily, she had wealthy clients, one of whom let Sowlaty spend $65,000 during one spree.

During the series, Sowlaty had a tough falling out with co-star Morgan Stewart. She did not return for season 4.

Now: Sowlaty has come a long way since her #RichKids days. These days, Sowlaty is a full-fledged interior designer and is happily with Nicolas Bijan, who runs House of Bijan in Beverly Hills. The duo got engaged in Paris, France back in 2018 after three years of dating. At the end of May 2020, the happy couple confirmed that they had officially become "husband" and "wife."

Through her website, roxysowlaty.com, the former reality TV starlet shares design, lifestyle and beauty tips.

Getty Images
Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff

Then: Hasselhoff may've only been a main cast member for one season of #RichKids of Beverly Hills, but she certainly made a splash. As David Hasselhoff's daughter, how could she not? Whether it was rumors about falling for a taken man or accusing Roxy Sowlaty of being a bully, Hasselhoff knew how to stir up the drama. 

Now: Nowadays, Hasselhoff has a successful real estate business under her belt. On her website, realtay.com, Hasselhoff boasts she's "on the [no. 1] luxury real estate team in L.A. for commercial and residential real estate."

Getty Images
Bianca Espada

Then: The final season of #RichKids of Beverly Hills introduced viewers to sharp-tongued Bianca Espada. Never afraid of drama, Espada knew a thing or two about demanding attention. The season 4 star famously sparked a rift between Stewart and Wang and shocked co-stars when she brought a body guard to Las Vegas.

Now: After her one season stint on #RichKids, Espada launched her blog, which covers topics like beauty, travel, cuisine, etc. Per her Instagram bio, she also serves as a beauty expert for NewBeauty magazine.

What was your favorite #RichKids moment? Let us know!

Watch all four seasons of #RichKids of Beverly Hills here.

