Ariana Grande Goes Instagram Official With Dalton Gomez Ahead of 27th Birthday

If one thing is for sure, it's that Ariana Grande is definitely into Dalton Gomez.

Taking to social media in anticipation of her 27th birthday, the "Into You" singer made their relationship Instagram official by posting a sweet selfie of the two of them together. In the photo, Grande and Gomez can be seen snuggling up to one another as they share a sweet embrace for the pic.

Captioning her post, "almost 27 ;)," the birthday girl also made sure to include some stunning selfies and a bunch of adorable pictures of her dogs.

Grande and Gomez confirmed that they were dating back in May after the real estate agent made a cameo in Grande's "Stuck With U" music video, which also featured fan favorite couples like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry and Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. Prior to making their debut as a couple, the pair had been romantically linked to one another since March.