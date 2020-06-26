Sandra Oh Tells Kerry Washington She Really Wanted to Play Scandal's Olivia Pope

Sorry Sandra Oh, but this casting is handled!

While Scandal fans know all to well that Kerry Washington snagged the unforgettable role of Olivia Pope, they may not realize another famous actress was more than impressed in the part.

While participating in the Variety Studio: Actors on Actors series, Sandra recalled being more than intrigued with Shonda Rhimes' character on the show.

"I've got to tell you, I remember exactly where I was when I read that damn pilot," Sandra recalled to Kerry. "I was on Grey's. We were on stage five. Someone snuck it to me, I don't know who it was, but I got my hands on that pilot and I read it and I was just like, ‘How could I play Olivia Pope?'"

"I remember going to Shonda, and it's like, ‘How could I do this? What is this script? Could I do this too?'" Sandra continued. "She goes, ‘No, you've got to play Cristina Yang!' I'm so glad it was you."