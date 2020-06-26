Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Scheana Shay is opening up about her difficult pregnancy journey.

In Friday's new podcast episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the Vanderpump Rules star shared that she recently found out she was pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies.

Unfortunately, her first pregnancy has resulted in a miscarriage.

"I have always been an open book and I've always told you everything going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey over the last year and a half and this is a part of it. It's just a sad part," she explained while holding back tears. "A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant."

Scheana continued, "I didn't think I could get pregnant on my own…My doctors said it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on my own."

Previously, the "Good As Gold" singer made the decision to freeze her eggs. In addition, the Bravo star admitted to recently taking five pregnancy tests just to make sure this pregnancy wasn't a false alarm.