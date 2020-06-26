Alison Roman Addresses Claim Chrissy Teigen Is Producing Her Show

Alison Roman is setting the record straight.
During an Instagram Live interview with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, the food columnist addressed her controversial comments about Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo's lifestyle empires, which were later met with backlash from fans on social media.
At the time, Teigen admitted she was upset on Twitter and said she was set to executive produce a show Roman was working on. But, while discussing the incident with Fumudoh, Roman said that Teigen had "never" actually signed on.
"So she's not and she never was," Roman said. "And I don't know how much I can say on that, but that is true and you can consult the right people with that. But that was a challenging comment because it wasn't true. And it wasn't the time or place for me to correct that because the issue wasn't—like that felt really petty to be like, ‘Not true. Nuh-uh.'"
Roman added, "I wanted to sort of focus on, what I thought, was the bigger issue, which was like, why it was so offensive that I singled out two Asian women rather than, like, naming other people. That detail felt like it was more in defense of myself but that's factually inaccurate, yeah."
After receiving backlash for her comments, Roman apologized to Teigen and Kondo, regretting using the stars "as an example to show what I wanted for my own career" and calling her original statements "flippant" and "careless."