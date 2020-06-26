WELCOME!

Kanye West Partners With Gap for New Yeezy Line

Kanye West announced that he will be expanding his YEEZY empire with a new partnership with Gap. Get all of the details on the YEEZY Gap line here.
Kim Kardashian Wears 9 Yeezy Outfits in One Day

Excited to share the news, the Grammy winner took to Twitter to debut the new YEEZY Gap Line logo, which is a reimagined take on Gap's iconic navy square featuring the letters "YZY" in the brand's famous white lettering. 

"YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP," he captioned the tweet, adding the hashtag, "#WESTDAYEVER."

Kim Kardashian also chimed in with a tweet of her own, writing, "If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver." 

For West, the collaboration is rather nostalgic. Back in the day, the "Follow God" rapper worked in a Gap store as a teen and the YEEZY Gap Line marks a sentimental full circle moment for him.

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership," Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, said in a statement. 

Scott Dudelson for Getty Images, GAP

In the past, West has made his love for Gap vocal, noting that he aspired to one day step into a creative role with the brand. 

"I'd like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap," he told Style.com back in 2015. "I'm not talking about a capsule. I'm talking about full Hedi Slimane creative control of the Gap."

This news comes one week after E! News learned that West is planning to launch a YEEZY cosmetic line. According to legal docs obtained by E! News, he filed the trademark pertaining to an array of beauty products ranging across a variety of themes, including makeup, skincare, hair, nails, body, perfumes and appliances.

