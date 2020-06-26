Watch Demi Lovato Slay The Hilarious Google-Translated Version of "Sorry Not Sorry" With Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ YouTube

Launching into the chorus, she continued, "I will apologize, to my infant / I will apologize, to my infant / Feeling sick made me again feel sick I knew that you're standing on top of me." For the next part of the chorus, Fallon chimed in to sing the backup vocals.

"I will apologize," Lovato sang, followed by the Saturday Night Live alum who filled in the rest, singing, "To my infant." Wrapping it up, the "Confident" singer concluded, "I was affected by the twisting of boards / I think it's hot when I'm on fire."

Watch the duo's hilarious round of Google Translate Songs unfold in the video above!

