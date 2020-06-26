Russell Crowe Reacts to Starring in First Film to Premiere Back in Movie Theaters

Related : Russell Crowe Talks "Unhinged" Being First Movie Back in Theaters

Ready or not, movie theaters are popping the popcorn and inviting cinephiles back inside.

Russell Crowe's upcoming thriller, Unhinged, marks the first film to premiere in theaters following shutdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. During a virtual sit-down with E! News, the A-lister said he believes movie-goers are in need of an escape—and Unhinged provides exactly that.

"What is normal? When do we return to whatever normal is going to be for us in the future? We don't know," he pondered. "I think there's a lot of people that made it really clear that they need to have some sort of feeling for their mental health that there's going to be some kind of balance."

What's more, Russell said he was "very surprised" to learn just how badly people were craving the movie theater experience.