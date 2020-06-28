The New Faces of Pride: Hailie Sahar on Pose, Advocacy and More

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

As we find ourselves in a Pride season unlike any other, with the country battling a pandemic while rising up to tackle the systemic oppression that's plagued Black Americans for decades, how has your personal definition of Pride changed or shifted this year?

My personal pride has never shifted. I have always stood firm in equality for all, especially LGBTQ+ and All Black Lives. I am multi-racial and society sees me as marginalized in so many different intersections to my identity. Naturally, my walk of life comes with advocacy. Everything that I stand for is reflected in the current movements today and I'm happy to be a part of that change.

How do you explain the importance intersectionality to family, friend or fans who support Black Lives Matter, but routinely leave Black trans people like Tony McDade, Nina Pop and Iyanna Dior out of the conversation?

I believe the best way to get anyone to understand that trans lives matter is to remind them they have also been oppressed, often times by family or the world around them, for simply being themselves. I remind them of how it felt like when no one would stand up and come to their aid. The fact that trans deaths and brutalities are even over looked poses is a different question about our human race. That is something that the world should take a hard look at because no death should ever be justifiable when we are all human. If anyone is letting that happen then you are also a murderer in my eyes. Silence is violence.