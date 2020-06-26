WELCOME!

Andy Cohen to Officiate a Wedding on Watch What Happens Live for Pride Month!

The Bravo host will lead a same-sex wedding ceremony for one lucky couple with the help of some surprise Real Housewives
By Brett Malec 26 Jun, 2020 2:00 PMTags
It's a Bravo wedding!

Andy Cohen will be officiating a virtual wedding ceremony on this Sunday's episode of Watch What happens Live, E! News can exclusively announce. During the June 28th episode (airing at 10 p.m.), Andy will help a couple from the LGBT+ community say "I do" in honor of Pride Month after their original wedding plans were cancelled.

Justin and Robert were planning a destination wedding when the coronavirus pandemic altered their arrangements. Now, these two dedicated Bravoholics will be able to tie the knot in front of Andy himself. The ceremony will also feature a few surprise guests to celebrate this beautiful moment. 

2020 Celebrity Weddings

WWHL is partnering with The Real Real (TRR) in celebrating and supporting love and inclusivity everywhere. Both Andy and The Real Real will surprise the newlyweds with gifts in celebration of their marriage and TRR will also be donating a portion of their proceeds from purchases made between June 28 and June 30 directly to the National Black Justice Coalition.

After Sunday's episode airs, the wedding will continue on Twitter during the WWHL After Show where Andy will celebrate with the newlyweds along with special surprise Real Housewife appearances. We can't wait to see which stars pop up!

Don't miss the WWHL wedding this Sunday at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

