Ranking Ariana Grande's 10 Best Music Videos Ever

7. "Bang Bang"

How did the video for this generation's "Lady Marmalade," featuring Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, make it onto this list if it was primarily credited as Jessie's track? Because it was also included on the deluxe version of My Everything, of course. And seeing as how the high-energy clip kickstarted Ari's relationship with both Nicki and director Hannah Lux Davis, there's no way we were leaving it off this list.