Charlie Puth's Song "Girlfriend" Will Have Fans Begging To Be His Love

Charlie Puth, you have our attention.

To celebrate the kick off of summer, the superstar gifted fans on Thursday with his new song "Girlfriend," an instant hit that's guaranteed to be blasting through speakers all season long.

"I am very bad at communicating, so most of the time, I just express my feelings in my music and 'Girlfriend' is an example of that," the 28-year-old said of the track, his first solo release this year. "The song is about being persistent and letting someone know that your feelings for them aren't going to just go away. But rather, they're always going to be there, and you can't sleep another night until you have that person by your side every day. But it's really intense to say all that out loud, so I just put it in a song to make it a little easier for myself."

Indeed, his lyrics certainly do all the talking.