Get Ready: Baby Shark Is Becoming a Musical Animated Series on Nickelodeon

The YouTube phenomenon Baby Shark is coming to Nickelodeon with a new preschool series.
By Chris Harnick 25 Jun, 2020 1:00 PM
Baby Shark is becoming a TV show. Sorry the song is stuck in your head after reading that sentence.

Currently titled Baby Shark's Big Show!, Nickelodeon is making the pop culture phenomenon into an animated preschool series. The series is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the entertainment company behind the children's brand Pinkfong. The animated series will be 26 half-hour episodes and follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they go on comedic adventures in the community of Carnivore Cove. They'll meet new friends and sing original songs along the way.

"Having the opportunity to dive deeper into this incredible world and create all-new storylines has been extremely exciting, and our head of preschool Eryk Casemiro and his team can't wait to help grow the Baby Shark universe and fanbase with an amazing new series that captures the heart and spirit of this beloved property," Ramsey Naito, executive vice president of Nickelodeon animation production and development, said in a statement.

The adventures kick off with a holiday special in December, then it will roll out in earnest in the spring of 2021. Gary "Doodles" DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica are executive producers with Whitney Ralls serving as co-executive producer.

The Baby Shark phenomenon launched on YouTube in November 2015 and has become the second most-watched video in the platform's history with 5.7 billion viewers.

Baby Shark's Big Show! is just the latest Nickelodeon series announcement. The network aimed at children recently announced The Smurfs would be joining the fray. Other properties include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and a new Star Trek animated series.

