Lori Vallow's Sister Admits She Was "Wrong" to Defend Her After Kids' Remains Are Found

Lori Vallow's sister is speaking out after the remains of Joshua "J.J." Vallow and his sister Tylee Ryan Vallow were found on their stepfather's property.

In a lengthy post shared on Facebook, Summer Cox Shiflet admits it was wrong to defend her sister.

"We have prayed for the truth to come to light, but we never thought it would look like this. Believe me when I say, this has looked very different from my perspective than what the public has seen. It's easy to jump on a bandwagon when you don't personally know all the people involved," she shared in her post. "When you have been up close and personal, you can't discount your own interactions, and just go by what everyone else says and thinks."

Summer continued, "I know there are people waiting for me to admit I was wrong. If that's all you want to know... here it is... I was wrong. I am an extremely imperfect person that loves my family with all my heart, and I wanted to believe the best in them, and I held out hope for the best possible outcome. I have always said things truthfully as I understood them, and will continue to do that as I learn new information."