Watch Jennifer Lopez's Sweet Surprise for an Emergency Room Nurse

Jennifer Lopez had a special surprise for a healthcare worker in New York.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock teamed up with the 50-year-old actress and singer to send a sweet thank you message to nurse Cassidy Toben.

Toben has been working as an emergency room nurse at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan for nine years and has been on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"You realize quickly that you're not going to save everybody," she told Guthrie and Kotb via video chat during a recent episode of The At-Home Variety Show on Peacock. "You're not going to save a lot of people, and that's really devastating and it's scary. And the people, the beds that you see, you wanna help. And then they start to remind you of your family, and then you worry about your family and yourself."

While Toben said "there's definitely a lot of anxiety and fear," she also said she tries to stay positive.

"Every day when a patient gets discharged or their breathing tube gets taken out, they play 'Here Comes the Sun' over the loudspeaker," she said. "And we clap in the E.R.—we really clap—because it gives us a glimpse of hope."