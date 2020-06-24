Love Is Blind Romance Report: See Where Your Favorite Couples Really Stand

Related : Necessary Realness: Is Love Really Blind?

Love is patient, love is kind, love is blind?!

It's been less than four months since Netflix aired the reunion for their massive hit series titled Love Is Blind.

And while some couples formed from the series are living their best lives, others aren't as lucky in the romance department.

Earlier this week, E! News learned that Lauren "LC" Chamblin and Mark Cuevas had called it quits after rekindling things off the show.

"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," LC shared in a statement to E! News. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."

Mark would later speak out and share his side of the story. ""I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself," he explained. "I wish her the absolute best."