How Cardi B and Offset's Romance Continues to Defy the Odds

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" she tweeted on that June 25 afternoon. "Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other." So they phoned up an Atlanta minister, tidied up their bedroom and exchanged traditional vows, but not rings.

"We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" she described, before finishing with this mic drop: "Well now since you lil nosey f--ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."