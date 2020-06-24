50 Cent and Kelly Clarkson Share How They're Talking to Their Kids About Black Lives Matter Movement

50 Cent and Kelly Clarkson are ready to have tough conversations.

During Wednesday's virtual episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "In Da Club" rapper and the "Since U Been Gone" singer opened up about how they've been addressing recent events pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement with their young children.

"I'm blessed with him only being seven," 50 Cent, who is dad to son Sire, said. "So, I have to explain why they're protests."

Clarkson chimed in, saying, "My little girl [River Rose] is six and it's like, you know, she catches something, like the news, or something, and I just have to explain it simple and it's just like, ‘Well, there's just right and wrong. And this person was wrong and that's why they're crying.'"

"It's a very different thing and I think as a parent, now more than ever," Clarkson, who is also mom to son Remington Alexander, 4, continued. "And I think everybody needs to have that uncomfortable conversation that that exists and that it's wrong."