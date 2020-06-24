Watch Billy Porter Share a Heartfelt Message to His Younger Self

Billy Porter appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show and reflected on the change he's seen over the years.

At one point during the interview, James Corden brought up a letter the 50-year-old actor wrote to his 20-year-old self last month for Soho House. When asked what he wishes he'd known back then, Porter said he wishes he "could have seen images of myself reflected back."

"I think, you know, recently in the last 20 years or so we really have started to have the conversation about representation—representation in the mainstream and how powerful that is for people who are on the margins to see themselves reflected back so that they can simply understand that it's going to be all right; there are other people like us in the world," he said. "And while we might not be in a position at 12 years old to feel validated in that way, that there's a whole world out there waiting for us that's ready and willing and able to embrace us for the human beings that we are."